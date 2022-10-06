Russia keen on investing in Iranian ports: Iran dep. min.

Shahriar Afandizadeh made the remarks on Thursday and said that Islamic Republic of Iran can play a leading role in transporting 60 million tons of goods from China to Europe, adding that the Russian companies have shown their interest in investing in the Iranian ports.

Turning to this issue that Iran is connected to the Caucasus and Russia through Azerbaijan and also to the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) through Turkmenistan, the deputy roads minister added that Caspian Economic Forum (CEF) is a very important conference that can lead to the development of transit between the neighboring countries of the Caspian Sea.

Stating that in the Caspian Economic Forum, it was planned to increase the volume of goods transit up to 50 million tons by 2030 which was put atop agenda, Afandizadeh stated that this amount of transit is done via road, rail, sea and air transportation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the completion of construction operation of Rasht - Astara Railway and said that officials of the countries promised to follow up the said issue seriously.

Highlighting the interest of Russian companies for investing in country’s northern and southern ports, such as Chabahaar and Bandar Abbas, the deputy roads minister said that completion of construction operation of Rasht to Anzali railway line is the current proposal of the Russian side in order to create a transit hub by transporting goods by ship to Iranian Anzali port on the Caspian Sea and from there to other Iranian ports by rail lines.

