Indian govt. committed to develop, equip Chabahar port: Min.

India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal made the remarks in Tehran on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting of development of maritime and port cooperation between the two countries of Iran and India.

Rich cultural and historical relations between the two countries have always existed and also have continued up to date, so that this cooperation will pave a suitable way for the development of bilateral cooperation between Iran and India, he emphasized.

Emphasizing that Indian government is committed to develop and equip Chabahar Port, the minister stated that the joint determination of the two countries to develop cooperation in 2016 and during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Iran led to strengthening bilateral cooperation on relevant fields.

Chabahar port is a transit gateway and has a significant role in North-South Transport Corridor, he said, adding that Chabahar Port shortens the time and rout of transporting goods for the Central and South Asian countries.

Indian government will continue its effort for turning Chabahar Port into a regional and international hub in the field of transit, Sonowal underlined.

India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal arrived in Tehran on Friday August 19 to discuss the expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s authorities.

