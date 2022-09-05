Indian FM stresses further expansion of Tehran-New Delhi ties

The Indian foreign minister in a meeting with the outgoing Iran’s ambassador to India Ali Chegni on Monday thanked the efforts made by the ambassador to expand bilateral relations and emphasized pursuing plans and agreements in line with developing relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Jaishankar pointed to his recent telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and stressed implementing the agreements made between the two countries.

Expressing his satisfaction with the phone talk made with his Iranian counterpart last night, the Indian foreign minister described the revival of JCPOA in the interest of the entire world.

He underlined that India has always supported Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and this support will go ahead in the future as well.

Iran’s outgoing envoy to India Ali Chegni, for his part, submitted a comprehensive report on the progress achieved in bilateral relations between Iran and India especially in the trade and economic fields.

Shortly after meeting with the Iranian envoy, Indian foreign minister in a tweet appreciated the unflinching efforts of the Iranian envoy during his mission in New Delhi.

MA/IRN84879013