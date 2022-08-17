Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 17

Arman-e-Melli
JCPOA revival to bring about credit for government
Aftab-e Eghtesadi
Iran’s balance of foreign trade in free zones becomes positive after 30 years: Saeed Mohammad
Abrar
Iran’s response to EU proposed text on JCPOA ‘constructive’: Ulyanov
Abrar-e Eghtesadi
Iran to set up 10 trade centers in Africa by end of current year
Azarbaijan
Border clashes with Taliban must be settled diplomatically
Afkar
Noble nations of Iran, Iraq stand by each other towards development, progress: Tehran mayor
Eghtesad-e Pooya
Iran gas production not to be affected by sanctions
Ettela’at
Iran’s economic growth hits 5%: Govt. spokesman
EU is consulting with other JCPOA parties, US over revival nuclear agreement: EU spox
MA
