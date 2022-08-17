Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 17

Arman-e-Melli

JCPOA revival to bring about credit for government

Aftab-e Eghtesadi

Iran’s balance of foreign trade in free zones becomes positive after 30 years: Saeed Mohammad

Abrar

Iran’s response to EU proposed text on JCPOA ‘constructive’: Ulyanov

Abrar-e Eghtesadi

Iran to set up 10 trade centers in Africa by end of current year

Azarbaijan

Border clashes with Taliban must be settled diplomatically

Afkar

Noble nations of Iran, Iraq stand by each other towards development, progress: Tehran mayor

Eghtesad-e Pooya

Iran gas production not to be affected by sanctions

Ettela’at

Iran’s economic growth hits 5%: Govt. spokesman

EU is consulting with other JCPOA parties, US over revival nuclear agreement: EU spox

MA