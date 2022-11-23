Russia says Crimea drone attacks repelled

According to New York Times, local authorities in Crimea said Ukraine targeted the port city of Sevastopol with a drone attack on Tuesday.

It was unclear if any damage was done to the city or to Moscow’s Black Sea fleet, which is headquartered there.

Russian-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said the second attack was repelled over the sea off the peninsula. He called for calm and said no damage had been caused.

"The Ukrainian Nazis have again tried to attack our thermal power station at Balaklava," Razvozhaev said on Telegram, referring to a facility near Sevastopol, the home port of Russia's Black Sea naval fleet, Reuters reported.

He said that two drones had been shot down and that no civilian infrastructure had been damaged.

It was the latest in a series of significant attempted strikes in Crimea.

Russia holds Ukraine responsible for the strikes, but Ukrainian officials maintain a policy of official ambiguity about attacks far from the battlefield.

