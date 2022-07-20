Syria cuts ties with Ukraine: Syrian source

According to the Syrian source, since 2018, Kiyv practically cut its ties with Syria when the Ukrainian government refused to extend the residence visas of Syrian diplomats working in the Syrian embassy in the country's capital, SANA reported.

"This action made the diplomats unable to perform their duties and as a result of the hostile actions of the Ukrainian government, the activity of the embassy was suspended," the source added.

Several days ago, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the end of diplomatic ties between Kyiv and Damascus after Syria recognized the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk.

MP/FNA14010429000211