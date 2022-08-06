Putin, Erdogan hold talks in narrow format in Sochi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said that during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi that he plans to discuss the project of construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant - the first in the republic.

"The Akkuyu issue, which we will be able to bring to a certain point after a certain assessment and make a decision on, will not make it possible to create delays in the implementation of the project. It is highly important to work and complete the Akkuyu NPP on schedule, considering that the plant will make it possible to cover 20% of Turkey’s power demands. I hope that the comprehensive assessment of this issue will be beneficial," Erdogan said.

Putin, in the meeting with Erdogan, stressed that TurkStream is one of the most important routes of Russian gas supplies to Europe and is operating smoothly.

"I would like to note that TurkStream, whose construction was completed by you and me some time ago, is now one of the critical pathways for supplies of Russian gas to Europe," the Russian leader said.

Russia and Turkey stand firmly behind Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, and call for holding the elections in that country based on the widest consensus possible, according to the joint statement adopted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at their talks in Sochi on Friday, TASS reported.

"The two leaders emphasized their strong commitment to Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity," the document reads.

The Russian and Turkish Presidents have stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity.

Erdogan and Putin also agreed to boost the bilateral trade volume and meet mutual expectations on energy issues, according to the joint statement of leaders.

They also agreed to bring trade and economic relations between the two countries to a new level in all sectors, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after talks between the two leaders on Friday.

Putin and Erdogan discussed gas deliveries to Turkey and agreed upon its partial payment in rubles, Novak added.

"There was an important component; deliveries of gas to the Republic of Turkey were discussed, which is supplied in a fairly huge volume - 26 bln cubic meters per year. The Presidents agreed during talks that we will start partial gas deliveries and payment in rubles," Novak said.

Russia and Turkey are talking about a gradual transition to payments in national currencies, the Deputy Prime Minister said. "Supplies will be partly paid in Russian rubles then at the first stage. This is indeed the new stage, new opportunities, including for the development of our monetary and financial relations," Novak added.

MP/PR