Palestine key to regional stability, security: Iran deputy FM

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz al-Khalifi on Saturday night.

Referring to the successful experience of one year of the Iran administration's commitment to the neighborhood policy, Bagheri Kani said that the second step in the neighborhood policy is to promote multilateral and regional cooperation.

Emphasizing the acceleration of Tehran-Doha privileged relations, especially in the last year, he welcomed Qatar's effective role in advancing the second step of Iran's neighborhood policy and promoting multilateral regional cooperation.

He considered paying attention to the issue of Palestine as a human and Islamic duty of all countries in the region, the Iranian diplomat said that the stability of the region depends on the fulfillment of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Referring to the efforts of the US and the Zionist regime to erase Palestine from the political geography of the region and the world, Bagheri Kani added that Palestine is the key to regional stability and security, therefore, any initiative that ignores the rights of the Palestinian nation is a cause of instability and disrupts the security of the region.

Qatari diplomat, for his part, pointed to the historical commonality of the two countries, emphasizing the growing relations between the government of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran in all dimensions.

He considered the meeting and consultation of the officials of the foreign ministries of the two countries as the basis for the expansion of these relations.

