Positive outcome possible in talks on JCPOA restoration

"The work on the project of restoration package will be over when interests of all involved parties are duly accepted," the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department, said at a news briefing on Thursday.

"We hope that it is clear for Washington as well as for Brussels and other European capitals," he added, according to TASS.

"We believe that the positive outcome of negotiations is quite possible," the diplomat continued, adding "There are no unresolvable issues between the key players. It has been proved many times before that the rapprochement of stances fully depends on the sufficient political will of all involved parties."

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- started talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April last year. While the parties noted progress in multiple rounds of talks, the indecisiveness shown by Washington has prevented any significant breakthrough.

Last month, the negotiations were hosted in the Qatari capital of Doha in a different format, with Tehran and Washington holding indirect talks mediated by the European Union. Those talks also failed to produce any tangible result due to the excessive demands of the US.

After several months of impasse, the Vienna talks resumed on Thursday. Expert-level negotiations have been held between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries.

MP/PR