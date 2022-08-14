Saudi, US forces launch joint military drill in Yanbu

The state news agency SPA said the month-long exercise, codenamed “Native Fury 22”, includes combined tactics, interoperability, and logistical operations between Saudi forces and US naval counterparts.

“The exercise aims at training on bilateral military and operational plans as well as exchanging expertise between the two sides,” Saudi general Saud al-Okaili said.

US naval forces arrived in the oil-rich kingdom on Tuesday to participate in the exercise.

On August 3, the US State Department said it approved the selling of 300 Patriot missiles along with other military equipment to Saudi Arabia for $3.05 billion.

Washington says the deal will improve Saudi Arabia’s ability to meet current and future threats.

