  1. Politics
Aug 14, 2022, 11:50 AM

Saudi, US forces launch joint military drill in Yanbu

Saudi, US forces launch joint military drill in Yanbu

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Saudi and US forces launched a joint military drill in the Red Sea province of Yanbu on Saturday.

The state news agency SPA said the month-long exercise, codenamed “Native Fury 22”, includes combined tactics, interoperability, and logistical operations between Saudi forces and US naval counterparts.

“The exercise aims at training on bilateral military and operational plans as well as exchanging expertise between the two sides,” Saudi general Saud al-Okaili said.

US naval forces arrived in the oil-rich kingdom on Tuesday to participate in the exercise.

On August 3, the US State Department said it approved the selling of 300 Patriot missiles along with other military equipment to Saudi Arabia for $3.05 billion.

Washington says the deal will improve Saudi Arabia’s ability to meet current and future threats.  

ZZ/PR

News Code 190187
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190187/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News