Beijing entitled to react to provocative actions

"In a very short period of time, we have witnessed multiple actions that were provocative in relation to China. Of course, China has the sovereign right to respond to these provocative actions, including by conducting military maneuvers in strict accordance with international law, and everyone should respect the right of China, just like other countries, to such carry out actions," Peskov told a briefing, Sputnik reported.

On Saturday, the Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan. It came to a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Despite China's acute reaction, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.

MNA/PR