Jun 27, 2023, 12:45 PM

Pakistan summons US envoy over Modi-Biden statement

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Pakistan has summoned the US Deputy Chief of Mission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and made a demarche to him to convey concerns and disappointment regarding the US-India Joint Statement issued.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Pakistan in the demarche raised objections to what it described as unwarranted, one-sided, and misleading references made in the joint statement, Pakistan Today reported.

The Pakistani officials emphasized that the United States should refrain from issuing statements that could be interpreted as endorsing a baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan.

The statement was issued after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden late on Thursday and called on Pakistan to crack down on extremists that target New Delhi.

Reacting to the statement, the Foreign Office (FO) had termed the joint US-India statement “misleading and unwarranted”, saying that the “reference is contrary to diplomatic norms and has political overtones”.

