Azerbaijan determined to link with Nakhichevan through Iran

Azerbaijan will establish communication links with Nakhchivan, whether Armenia wants it or not, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who took part in the 13th conference of ambassadors, told reporters in Ankara, Trend reported.

He noted that Azerbaijan started construction of the first bridge across the Araz River following the agreement with Iran.

Thus, Azerbaijan has an alternative for linking with Nakhchivan via Iran through the Araz River, bypassing Armenia, said.

"This will be implemented, whether Armenia wants it or not. This is a chance for Armenia not to remain aloof from regional development projects. The country itself will make its own decision. If Yerevan doesn't make the right decision, it will cause the greatest damage to itself," Bayramov added.

RHM/PR