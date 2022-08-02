ISIL attack in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif foiled: Taliban

Mohammad Asif Waziri, Balkh police spokesman said "At 15:00 on Monday, an armed clash between ISIL and Afghan security forces started in the 4th Security District of Mazar-i-Sharif and lasted for half an hour."

The Balkh police spokesman said the armed clashes started after an ISIL team,tied to destroy a Takiyeh in the 10th Security District in Mazar-i-Sharif but one of their members was arrested by the security forces, and then their sleeper was discovered in the 4th District and targeted.

Waziri said that one ISIL member was first wounded and then arrested, and two others could escape the scene.

