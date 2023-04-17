Palestinian prisoners at forefront of fight against occupiers

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement issued a statement on the occasion of Palestinian Prisoner's Day, saying that the issue of Palestinians imprisoned in the Zionist regime's prisons is considered important in the history of the Palestinian nation.

The captives are at the forefront of confrontation with the Zionist occupation regime, it added.

All resistance groups have put the release of captives from prison at the top of their priorities, the statement noted.

The movement has once again promised to the Palestinian nation and the heroic captives that it will continue the path of resistance until the full liberation of the Palestinian land and the release of prisoners and the return of all displaced people to their homelands, it further noted.

