  1. Iran
Aug 7, 2022, 9:23 AM

Leader attends Tasu’a night mourning ceremony

Leader attends Tasu’a night mourning ceremony

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended Tasu’a night mourning ceremony on Saturday held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.

Like the previous two years, the mourning ceremony was held without the participation of people due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the Leader’s insistence on following the health protocols and guidelines.

Imam Hussein (PBUH), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (S), and his 72 true companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Every year in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the Third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions.

MA/5557554

News Code 189958
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189958/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News