TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (PBUH) on Tasu’a night held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Husseiniyah on Saturday.

The mourning ceremony was held without participation of people due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the country by fully observing of health protocols.