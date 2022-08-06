EU says optimistic about reaching agreement in Vienna

Peter Stano said on Saturday that the main goal of the talks in Vienna is to assess to what extent there is a shared understanding of the latest text proposed by the EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell as the JCPOA talks coordinator.

Stano said that what is going on in Vienna is mostly mediated negotiations with the European Union facilitating talks between the United States and Iran.

Borrell's spokesman stated that the European Union is in contact with other participants if there is a need to consult on technical issues, and reiterated that the main focus in Vienna is mediated talks between Iran and the United States.

Stano expressed hope that an agreement will be reached in the end because the EU foreign policy chief said, during two years of intensive negotiations, the time for further compromises in order to reach an agreement has run out.

He added that is why Borrell offered a new text while saying that he remains optimistic that a final agreement would be achieved.

Meanwhile, the EU spokesman said that reaching an agreement hinges on the participants' decisions.

The Iranian and world powers delegations have started a new round of Vienna talks since Thursday while EU's Borrell has offered a text to conclude the talks.

