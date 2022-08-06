  1. Politics
Mora rejects '72-hour deadline' for Iran nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – European Union’s coordinator in Iran nuclear talks Enrique Mora has rejected a report that claimed there is a "72-hour deadline" in the negotiations.

Speaking to reporters at the venue of the talks at hotel Coburg in the Austrian capital Vienna, Mora told that he has read about the deadline in a Bloomberg report, claiming that the deal would be revived “in 72 hours or nothing.”

“I read that in Bloomberg but I don’t know who said that,” Mora said.

He also confirmed that the negotiations will “absolutely” continue, adding that the talks will go on after Monday but “the weekend can be useful.” 

In response to a reporter who asked whether he was optimistic about the negotiations, he said, "yes, I am".

Also when asked if the negotiations will continue in Vienna, he said yes of course.

Some news agencies, quoting a news item from Bloomberg, had on Friday claimed that the JCPOA revival talks will continue for another 72 hours, and either an agreement will be reached by then, or they will end.

They had added that high-level political decisions in Tehran and Washington are to be made.

