Iran lead negotiator, Ulyanov discuss JCPOA in Vienna

The situation is not completely clear, but apparently, all parties are reaching a consensus on the final text, Ulyanov told IRNA reported before his meeting with the Iranian top negotiator.

Reaching the finish line may not be easy, he said, adding that but in general, the atmosphere of the talks is serious.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with d Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

Iranian negotiating delegation, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, arrived in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday morning to attend the fresh round of nuclear talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

The talks between representatives of Iran and other parties would be followed up in different formats.

