Bagheri Kani, Mora hold meeting as Vienna talks continue

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora held a bilateral meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Saturday.

The new round of Vienna talks entered its third day on Saturday with top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora holding a bilateral meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The new round of the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran started on Thursday with the Iranian negotiating team holding bilateral meetings with Russia and European delegations.

Earlier on Saturday, Peter Stano, the spokesman for the European Union expressed his optimism about reaching an agreement in the Vienna talks while saying that it hinges on the participants' decisions.

According to a senior EU official, the chances of reaching a final agreement in Vienna are real but the way ahead is difficult.

