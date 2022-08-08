It is too early to talk about final text of agreement

The Iranian negotiating team has presented its constructive views to the other party with the aim of advancing the process of negotiations and the outcome of talks depends on will of the other party to make the necessary political decisions, the Iranian official with the Foreign Ministry noted, in reaction to the Wall Street Journal's report that final text of agreement is likely to be prepared in Vienna in next few hours.

“We still believe that if appropriate decisions are made by the other side, the negotiations can be concluded quickly but we are not still at that stage,” the Foreign Ministry official, on condition of anonymity, added.

After meeting with Iranian and US representatives, the EU Coordinator for Vienna talks Enrique Mora said on Sunday evening that the negotiations are progressing well and he is optimist they would yield results.

Meanwhile, the Russian top negotiator Michael Ulyanov, too, said after his meeting with the EU representative that the negotiations to remove the sanctions on Iran are progressing satisfactorily.

The new round of Iran’s Vienna talks with the world powers began last Thursday after a five-month hiatus.

MA/5558503