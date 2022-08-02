Fueling centrifuges response to new US action: Iran FM

On the sidelines of the 7th Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity Award ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdallahian told reporters, "I would like to explain to you regarding what happened between us and the American side in the negotiations on the removal of the sanctions."

"You remember that in the past weeks, while we were preparing for a new round of negotiations, the American side suddenly proposed a resolution in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with the aim of receiving concessions at the negotiating table [from Iran], which surprised us. We are saddened by the fact that while we repeatedly these days are receiving messages from Joe Biden through mediators that America has good intentions and is serious about returning to the agreement, we gave our firm answer to the American side."

"This week, the European Union coordinator "Borrell" presented an initiative and a text to all parties; Iran, 4+1, and the United States. And we in the capitals are reviewing this text and agreeing to get together around the negotiating table," the top Iranian diplomat said.

He added, "Yesterday, we witnessed the issuance of a new resolution (statement) by the United States. These irrational measures and the insanity of the ineffective sanctions by Joe Biden, Blinken and Rob Malley, who have already pointed out that Trump's Maximum Sanctions have failed; Even Borrell himself mentioned the failure of Trump's sanctions against Iran in a recent article and then put forward his own summarized ideas, but again we are witnessing the insanity of imposing sanctions, which of course is only a show and has no tangible effect."

"I would like to point out that in response to this American action, Iran started injecting gas into hundreds of new generation centrifuges last night according to a decision that had previously been taken," Amir-Abdollahian also said.

He continued, "Americans should not think that they can gain concessions at the negotiating table with these actions and should abandon such act of bullying."

The top Iranian diplomat said that "We are the man of logic and we want negotiation, and we are serious about reaching a strong agreement, but if the American side wants to continue this path, we will never give in."

