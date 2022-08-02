UK, France, US issue statement over Iran's nuclear program

The UK and France and the United States, who unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA, once again repeated their baseless claims against Iran's nuclear program, saying that Tehran should not achieve the capability of making nuclear weapons.

"We are committed to addressing regional proliferation crises wherever they arise. We reiterate that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," they claimed.

Such claims come as authorities of the Islamic Republic have repeatedly emphasized that they are not seeking to build nuclear weapons and have a completely peaceful nuclear program.

Earlier on Monday, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that Iran has the technical ability to build an atomic bomb, but such a program is not on the agenda.

"We regret that, despite intense diplomatic efforts, Iran has yet to seize the opportunity to restore full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," they also claimed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Monday that Iran is serious about reaching a good, strong, and durable agreement and if the American side is realistic and has the necessary flexibility in the probable future talks, reaching an agreement will not be far from reach.

Meanwhile, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi once again repeated claims at this conference, saying "If we are to offer the world credible assurances that Iran’s sizable and growing nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes, Iran must grant IAEA inspectors access commensurate to the breadth and depth of that program and provide us the requisite and complete information."

Iran has always asserted that as one of the signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it has the right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said yesterday that Iran launched and injected gas into hundreds of centrifuge machines including advanced machines in line with the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People so that this issue has already been informed to the attention of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

