"Agreement within reach if US behaves realistically"

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Monday after attending a meeting with the lawmakers at the Iranian parliament.

Iranian foreign minister briefed lawmakers on the latest developments of talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

The top Iranian diplomat also said that the lawmakers had told him that they are not optimistic about the future of talks since Western parties participating in JCPOA and the United States do not intend to live up to their commitments under the 2015 deal.

He said that he ensured the lawmakers that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will certainly pursue talks with utmost sensitivity to make sure the Iranian people's inalienable rights will be preserved.

It is very important the country's red lines will be taken into serious consideration in the upcoming negotiations, Iraq’s top diplomat added.

“I once again emphasize that we are serious about reaching a good, strong and durable agreement and if the American side is realistic and has the necessary flexibility in the probable future talks, reaching an agreement will not be far from reach,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

