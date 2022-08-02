Russia wants for Iranian nuclear deal to be revived ASAP

"Naturally, we would like for this deal to be revived as soon as possible," the Kremlin official said, TASS reported.

"There are certain new circumstances related to the unfriendly steps by the countries of the collective West against the Russian Federation which indirectly affect some provisions of this deal," he said, adding "that this also needs to be worked through."

In 2015, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany reached a nuclear deal with Iran in order to address the crisis around its nuclear program. In 2018, then-US president Donald Trump decided to pull out of the agreement, with Washington slapping its most sweeping sanctions ever on Tehran.

Incumbent US leader Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated his support for reentering the nuclear deal but he's following the same path as Trump's administration and even imposing new sanctions on Tehran.

Since last April, Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been conducting talks with Iran in Vienna on reviving the JCPOA in its original format.

MP/PR