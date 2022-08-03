Iraqi, French FMs discuss Iran talks, regional developments

According to the statement published by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna stressed the need to make efforts in order to achieve peace and reduce tension in the region and discussed ways to expand bilateral relations in various fields.

The statement added that the two sides exchanged views on the expansion of bilateral relations in various fields and discussed ways to strengthen consultation and coordination between Baghdad and Paris.

The Iraqi top diplomat appreciated the French government’s position in support of Iraq and briefed his French counterpart on the latest developments in Iraq amid on the recent protests.

Fuad Hussein considered the recent protests as part of the Iraqi emerging democracy and political process.

According to a readout of the conversation by the Iraqi foreign ministry, the top French and Iraqi diplomats exchanged views on Iran and Saudi Arabia’s bilateral relations and discussed ways to improve them.

The two sides also discussed the Iran nuclear agreement and its effects on the region’s security and stability.

According to the statement, Catherine Colonna offered her condolence over the death of some Iraqi citizens during an attack on a resort area in the north o the country and emphasized France’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s sovereignty.

