Iran vows to show decisive reaction to US new sanctions

"The White House's addiction to sanctions and their instrumental use is an indicator of the American domination system, and the change of governments in this country does not make a difference in its approach," Nasser Kan'ani said in reaction t the new US sanctions imposed on Iran.

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control has placed six entities and a ship with alleged links to Iran on its sanctions list.

In a statement on Monday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it took action against companies used by Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC), one of the nation’s largest petrochemical brokers, to facilitate the sale of tens of millions of dollars worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran to East Asia. PGPICC is a subsidiary of Iran’s petrochemical conglomerate Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Co. (PGPIC), which accounts for half of all of Iran’s total petrochemical exports.

"Officials of the Biden administration have repeatedly called Trump's policy of maximum pressure a failed and ineffective policy, but in practice, they have continued and even expanded this failed policy, to the extent that even in the process of ongoing efforts to resume negotiations in order to return to the agreement, they will not stop this fruitless and destructive action," the Iranian diplomat added.

The foreign ministry spokesman went on to say, "Firstly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will show a decisive, firm and immediate reaction to the White House's insistence on the continuation of sanctions, and secondly, it will take all necessary measures to neutralize the possible negative effects of such sanctions on the country's trade and economy."

Referring to the recent flood across the country that caused financial losses and casualties, he said, "These sanctions, simultaneously, as the Iranian people have suffered a lot of financial damages as a result of the flood, have clearly revealed the fake nature of the condolence of US Special Representative for Iran Affairs."

ZZ/FNA14010511000009