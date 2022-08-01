Iran mulling over Borrell’s proposal on JCPOA

Speaking in an interview on the latest status of JCPOA talks on Monday evening, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is mulling over EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell’s JCPOA proposal.

In the past four months, Iran has exchanged messages through the representative of the European Union with the American side on the issue of removal of anti-Iranian sanctions, he said, adding, “Now, we have reached a point where Borrell has prepared a draft of views of different parties in the negotiations and presented it to all parties as a proposal of EU Coordinator and we are considering this proposal in the capitals.”

Framework of negotiations, red lines and the goal that Iran is pursuing in the negotiations are clear and after expert-level views have been studied thoroughly, Iran has declared its readiness, so that delegations from Iran, 4+1 and the United States could pursue the outcome of any agreement in Vienna in scheduled date.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as responsible body for pursuing negotiations, is following up talks with utmost sensitivity to reclaim inalienable rights of Iranian people, he said, adding, “It is important for us that our red lines are fully taken into consideration in the upcoming agreement."

“I once again emphasize that we are serious about reaching a good, strong and durable agreement and if the American side is realistic and has the necessary flexibility in the probable future talks, reaching an agreement will not be far from reach,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

