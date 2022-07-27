Return to JCPOA full implementation still possible: France

"A return to full implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal is still possible, but to achieve this there must be a positive response from #Iran as soon as possible: that's the message #France and its partners are sending Iran."

In relevant remarks earlier today, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Joseph Borrell that the US needs to adopt a realistic approach to reach an agreement in the talks, adding Iran always welcomes the path of diplomacy and negotiation.

