Return to JCPOA full implementation still possible: France

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has said that it is still possible to return to Iran nuclear deal full implementation.

"A return to full implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal is still possible, but to achieve this there must be a positive response from #Iran as soon as possible: that's the message #France and its partners are sending Iran."

In relevant remarks earlier today, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Joseph Borrell that the US needs to adopt a realistic approach to reach an agreement in the talks, adding Iran always welcomes the path of diplomacy and negotiation.

