Iran, Qatar FMs discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA on phone

Iran’s foreign minister has reiterated his country’s resolve to clinch an agreement for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Touching on the talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the Iranian government’s determination to achieve a good, strong and durable agreement for the revival of the landmark deal.

The Qatari foreign minister, for his part, underlined Iran’s logical positions during the JCPOA revival talks, stressing the importance of continued talks aimed at removing the sanctions imposed on Iran over its peaceful nuclear program.

On Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister told European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that Tehran welcomes the continuation of the path of diplomacy aimed at reaching an agreement on the removal of sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA while urging the US to be "realistic."

MA/FNA14010508001109