Holding referendum solution to materialize Palestinian rights

The experience of the Islamic Republic in the region has proven that there is no answer to the arrogance of the Zionist regime except the language of resistance, the Iranian top diplomat cited, adding that however, Iran offers a diplomatic solution which is holding a referendum among the original Palestinian residents.

He continued that the Zionists will not support it because this plan leads to the materialization of the Palestinians' rights.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at the Islamic Human Rights and Islamic Awakening Award ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, adding, "The United States and some European countries pursue actions that are contrary to human rights, and in recent decades, they have sold weapons and fueled wars in some areas."

Saying that these measures have been developed in line with terrorist activities in the last two decades, the Iranian top diplomat continued that a real example of human rights violations can be seen in the behavior of the US and the UK in Iraq.

Amir-Abdollahian also praised the outstanding role of General Soleimani in fighting against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

