Iran negotiating team to depart for Vienna

"Within the framework of the policy to remove the oppressive sanctions against our country, the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiating team headed by Dr. Ali Bagheri, the head negotiator, will leave for Vienna in a few hours today," Kan'ani said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The spokesman said, "In this round of talks, which will be held as before with the coordination of the European Union, there will be a discussion and exchange of views on the ideas presented by the parties, including the ideas presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which were presented to the other side earlier this week."

He reemphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to reach a durable agreement that guarantees the Iranian nation's rights and interests, and voiced hope that the other parties will advance the talks effectively by taking the necessary decisions and seriously focusing on solving the remaining issues."

The statement comes as the EU coordinator of the JCPOA talks Enrique Mora said he is going to the Austrian capital of Vienna to discuss the EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell’s JCPOA proposal.

"On my way to Vienna to discuss #JCPOA back to full implementation on the basis of the coordinator's text tabled on 20 July. #ViennaTalks. Extremely grateful to the Austrian authorities," Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator of the talks wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

Last week, the EU coordinator of the JCPOA talks called on all parties to take the last step to finalize the best possible agreement which is put on the table by his boss Josep Borrell.

Borrell wrote in a piece in Financial Times recently that he had offered a proposal to both Tehran and Washington as the best solution to conclude the talks between Iran and the world powers.

Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said yesterday that Tehran is reviewing Borrell's proposal while the foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has said the talks could resume in the coming days.

