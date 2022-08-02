Peaceful nuclear program sovereign right of all countries

"We have to make sure that nuclear energy will not fall under any regimes of sanctions. And we have to make sure as well that any form of international cooperation regarding nuclear energy will not fall under restrictions," he told the United Nations conference to review progress on the implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty on Monday, TASS reported.

In the diplomat’s words, any sanctions-related developments in this area would "restrict the sovereign right of all countries to create their national energy mix on their own, which is definitely a national competence."

"Use of nuclear energy allows us to reduce dependency on the turbulence on the global energy market," he added.

RHM/PR