Massive explosion rocks Kabul

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Photos circulating on social media have captured what appears to be a massive flash at the time of the incident.

A former Afghan official has claimed that “drones were flying while the multiple explosions happened early morning today.”

Abdul Nafi Takour, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that the explosion had taken place to Tolo News but fell short of offering the outlet any additional details on the matter. An official cause for the explosion remains unknown.

On Friday, at least two people were killed and a dozen injured during an attack on a cricket match in Kabul. A source on the Afghanistan Cricket Board at the time detailed that the stadium explosion had caused upwards of seven deaths.

ZZ/