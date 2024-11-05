Iran entitled to react to Israeli attack: Araqchi

In a telephone conversation, Araqchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed the latest regional developments.

The two top diplomats underlined the need to increase international efforts to stop the Zionist regime's crimes against Gaza and Lebanon, establish a ceasefire, prevent an escalation of tensions in the region, and provide immediate aid to the homeless and the displaced in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araqchi outlined the stances of Iran on the developments in the region and the crimes and adventurous actions of the aggressor Zionist regime, which are aimed at broadening the war to the entire region and disrupting peace, stability, and security of the region, the ministry’s website reported.

He also reaffirmed that Iran has a right to respond to any violation of its security and territorial integrity in line with the principle of legitimate self-defense.

Araqchi also noted that it is necessary that the international community take an immediate and effective action to stop the genocidal machine of the Israeli regime. He called for collective efforts on the part of Muslim countries to this end.

The Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers agreed to continue their consultations.

MNA/TSN