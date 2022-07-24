2 martyred, 9 injured in Zionists raid on West Bank

Palestinian sources reported on Sunday morning that fierce clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and Zionist troops in the At-Tur neighborhood, 1 km east of the Old City of Al-Quds.

During the clashes, the Zionist occupiers used tear gas against Palestinians.

In a similar development, two Palestinians were martyred and at least 9 others were injured when the Zionist regime raided Nablus and Jenin in the West Bank this morning.

Following the martyrdom of the two young men, public mourning was announced today in Nablus.

Also, during the conflicts between Palestinians and Zionist soldiers in the east of Qalqilya 5 Palestinians were injured.

RHM/FNA14010502000034/5545446