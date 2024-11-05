  1. World
Iraqi Resistance conducts drone attacks on Haifa

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced a new drone attack on the occupied lands.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that it had targeted an important vital target in the port of Haifa in the occupied territories with several drones.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance stated that in line with the resistance approach against the occupiers and helping the residents of Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the usurping regime's genocide against civilians, especially children, women, and the elderly, the combatants of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance targeted a vital goal in Haifa port by several drones.

The Islamic resistance emphasized in its statement that crushing enemy positions and centers will continue increasingly.

