Top Iran diplomat in Pakistan for defense-military talks

On the second day of his visit to Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi met and held talks with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah.

In this meeting, Araghchi and General Asim Munir discussed the latest developments related to bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, the situation in the region, especially defense-military cooperation and security at the common borders.

Iran's Foreign Minister will also meet Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad today.

The Iranian top diplomat will also meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"The relations between Iran and Pakistan are special relations. We have very good, old and continuous neighborly relations and very extensive political, economic, cultural and people relations with each other," Araghchi said upon his arrival in Islamabad.

MNA/