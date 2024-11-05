Syria condemns Israel attack on civilian sites near Damascus

Syrian news agency SANA, citing a military source, said the attack on Monday evening at about 5:18 pm local time (14:18 GMT) involved Israeli warplanes hitting “a number of civilian sites south of Damascus, resulting in material losses”.

“The Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan” heights, the military source told SANA.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned the latest attack, calling the Israeli missile strikes on civilian areas “criminal” and urged UN members to take swift action in “halting Israeli aggression” and holding it accountable.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns the aggression launched by the Zionist entity this evening,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Syria calls on member states of the United Nations to take urgent action and firm measures to stop the Israeli aggression and hold its perpetrators accountable for their crimes.”

SD/