At least 70 people killed in Gaza over past 24 hours

According to Al Jazeera TV channel, about 45 of them were residents of northern parts of the embattled enclave. No information on injuries has been provided.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported 37 fatalities in the region, noting that 25 of them occurred in the north.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 43,400 Palestinians have been killed and 102,300 wounded in the Gaza Strip since the conflict escalated in October 2023.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

SD/