FM reacts to EU accusations over sending missiles to Russia

"The EU recently targeted ordinary Iranians and other travelers by banning our airlines from Europe. It did so on the basis of the false and unfounded claim that Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine," Abbass Araghchi wrote on his X account.

Even President Zelensky himself has explicitly stated that no Iranian missiles have been delivered to Russia, Arahjchi noted, stressing that high time for the EU to end this farce.

Iranian top diplomat stated that the targeting of ordinary Iranians based on thin air is immoral and plain wrong and it must be immediately reversed.

Araghchi's remarks come in the wake of the EU’s accusations that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, he pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has explicitly stated that no Iranian missiles have been delivered to Russia.

“High time for the EU to end this farce,” he said. “The targeting of ordinary Iranians based on thin air is immoral and plain wrong. It must be immediately reversed.”

The EU announced sanctions on Iran Air and two other Iranian airlines on October 15.

SD/6279062