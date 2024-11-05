N Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles to sea

The JCS initially said it detected the launch of a ballistic missile towards the East Sea (which is also known as the Sea of Japan) but later reported that several short-range missiles were fired by Pyongyang at about 07:30am local time on Tuesday (22:30 GMT), Al Jazeera reported.

“We are maintaining full readiness while closely sharing North Korean ballistic missile data with US and Japanese authorities,” the JCS said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The missiles flew an estimated 400km (248 miles) after launch from the Sariwon area, located south of the North Korean capital Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said.

The Japanese government also confirmed the launch and Japan’s coastguard reported that a projectile had splashed down in the sea in an area that the NHK news outlet said was outside the country’s maritime exclusive economic zone.

South Korea’s Minister of National Defence Kim Yong-hyun claimed that North Korea would likely dial up military displays around the United States presidential election – which is due to start shortly – to get Washington’s attention and “exaggerate their existence” through a display of force.

SD/