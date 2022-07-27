Leader urges for confronting doubts cast by ill-wishers

During the meeting held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah in Tehran on the occasion of the anniversary of organizing the first Friday prayer after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appreciated the participation of millions of Tehraners in the 10-km long Ghadir festival.

On Eid Al-Ghadir which marks the day on which the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUH) as his successor and Muslims’ next leader, maltitudes of people from all walks of life took part in the Ghadir festival in the Iranian capital.

He considered countering the doubts cast by ill-wishers as an important mission of Friday prayer sermons.

Referring to the successes and achievements gained by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Leader stressed that the great work of the Revolution is invalidating the separation of the religion and politics principle as Western civilization's central identity point.

