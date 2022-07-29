Ashura a continuous historical event

The interim leader of the prayers Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami made the remarks during this week's Friday Prayers in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Referring to the meeting of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Presidents of Turkey and Russia, Khatami stated that the positions of Ayatollah Khamenei in the meetings were a manifestation of dignity, wisdom, and expediency.

Pointing to the meeting of Ayatollah Khamenei with the Friday prayer leaders from across Iran, Khatami stated that the Leader's statements can be the charter of Friday prayer leaders on how to treat people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatami referred to the recent flooding in the country which led to the killing and injuring of a number of Iranians.

He offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

