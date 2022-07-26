Iran, Russia remove dollar, replace ruble for transactions

Speaking in his weekly presser on Tuesday, Iran's Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandouzi spoke about the economic aspects of the recent visit of the presidents of Russia and Turkey to Tehran.

Saying that neighborhood policy is the first priority of Iran's foreign policy, Khandouzi said that Putin's visit to Tehran was in line with the implementation of the agreements made during president Raeisi's visit to Moscow.

Regarding the banking, financial and economic cooperation with Russia, the first step has been taken, the Iranian minister said, adding that the ruble has entered the trade transactions between Iran and Russia.

Also, during Erdoğan's visit to the country, 8 documents were signed, the most important of which was the 25-year contract for the export of Iranian gas to Turkey and the increase of the trade exchange level to 30 billion dollars.

Earlier on July 9, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Ali Salehabadi said in his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak in Moscow that good understandings were reached on using national currencies in economic exchanges between Iran and Russia.

"The issue of using national currencies was one of the important axes of consultation with high-ranking Russian economic officials, and soon we will see the implementation of the agreements reached," he added.

