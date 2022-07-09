Iran, Russia discuss removing dollar from transactions

"Fortunately, good understandings were reached with Russia in various banking, financial and economic fields, which will be implemented in the near future," Salehabadi said, referring to his recent meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak in Moscow on Friday.

Referring to the agreement reached between Iran and Russia to use national currencies in economic exchanges between the two countries, Salehabadi added, "The issue of using national currencies was one of the important axes of consultation with high-ranking Russian economic officials, and soon we will see the implementation of the agreements reached."

Saying that Iran is using domestic delivery systems instead of Swift, Salehabadi noted that since Russia also has its domestic delivery systems, there can be a good basis for banking cooperation between the two countries.

Stating that the creation of financial platforms is one of the most important axes of economic development, the Iranian official added that his trip has created very good grounds for the relations between the businessmen of the two countries, and from now on, business activities will be carried out on new platforms and with greater ease.

Referring to the political will of the presidents of Iran and Russia to develop and deepen the cooperation between the two countries, Salehabadi said, "Fortunately, there is a lot of interest in developing relations on both sides."

"There are very good capacities to increase the volume of economic exchanges and everything is ready for the rapid growth of relations between the two countries," he added.

