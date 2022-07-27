Iran-Belarus joint economic commission to be held in Minsk

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin will chair the commission.

Strengthening and expanding mutual cooperation between the two countries in the fields of commercial and industrial cooperation, agriculture and fish breeding, investment, geology and water resources, health and pharmaceuticals, transportation, as well as the cooperation between chambers of commerce are on the agenda of this summit, according to the Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari.

The 14th Iran-Belarus joint economic commission was held in Tehran 5 years ago.

MP/FNA14010505000677