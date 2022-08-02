Iran, Russia ink cooperation document on economy

The document will pave the ground for exporting various products from Iran to Russia.

As agreed, all health certificates for products between the two countries will be issued electronically.

Iran's Head Master of Plant Protection Organization Shahpour Alaei Moghadam said that an important document was signed for the first time to bolster food diplomacy between Iran and Russia in the field of plant-based agriculture.

Based on the document, he said, information related to optimal management, issuance of all health certificates, alignment, and standardization of the use of pesticides will be exchanged in an integrated manner.

The export of Iranian agricultural products to Russia will be speeded up by this agreement, he said, adding that the volume of exports to this country will be double quickly.

