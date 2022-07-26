  1. Politics
FM Amir-Abdollahian:

Foreigners cannot hamper Iran's expanding ties with region

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Iran is expanding relations with its neighbors and the foreign powers outside the region cannot the process of expanding regional cooperation.

"Today, I spoke with my brothers, the foreign ministers of Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, and Iraq earlier in the day," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Farsi language in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday night after holding phone conversations with those counterparts.

"Consulting on regional and international issues and discussing solutions for the development of relations is one of the requirements of the [Iran] neighborhood policy," the top Iranian diplomat added.

He went on to say, "We will accelerate bilateral and multilateral cooperation with neighbors," underlining that "Foreigners cannot hinder the process of regional cooperation."

